Deco is now the new Sports Director of FC Barcelona receiving a vote of confidence from Joan Laporta after the departure of Mateu Alemany from the culé team. The reality is that the former Portuguese agent has a very high bar ahead of him, since the work that Mateu did was well above average, since not only did he save those of Barcelona from bankruptcy, but he also cleaned and renovated a Blaugrana squad that was capable of winning LaLiga.
More news on the transfer market
Thus, Deco has been plotting possible signings for the Barcelona team since the beginning of the season. The manager knows that he has to define with LaLiga is already working.
The Portuguese will look for a left-back, because once Marcos Alonso leaves the team in the summer, Alejandro Balde will be the only one eligible. In addition, a lateral is being sought for the right sector and from Sport They affirm that this does not depend on the departure or continuity of Joao Cancelo within the squad. Finally, the manager understands that Oriol Romeu is not a type of level to make Busquets forget and the signing in which Barcelona will put the greatest effort is the signing of a present and future containment.
#signings #Deco #cooking #reinforce #Barcelona