After their elimination in the last playoff of the Clausura 2023 tournament, the Deportivo Cruz Azul board of directors has begun to clean up their squad with the aim of putting together a squad that meets the expectations of Ricardo Ferretti to be more competitive in the Apertura 2023 tournament.
More news about possible Liga MX signings:
Last week, the cement group announced its first three official casualties: Jose ‘Shaggy’ Martinez, Michael Estrada and Gonzalo Carneiroso the departure of items continues to be the order of the day, but while that happens, at the same time they are looking for new acquisitions.
The Brazilian strategist was able to recover several footballers and make them level up, however, there are others who simply did not give the width, especially in the center forward position, which is why it is the position they plan to reinforce the most.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Robert Morales He is one of the names that have been around for several weeks, the Paraguayan striker is one of the options to reinforce the Maquina’s poor attack and he would have many possibilities given the recommendation of Juan Escobar who knows him from the Paraguayan national team, so the 24-year-old from the Cerro Porteño It could be a light blue for the next contest.
According to the portal transfer marktthe player is valued at 2.2 million dollarsa considerable figure for a young striker who could well pay for the team, since he has recorded 26 goals in 53 games in his country.
In addition to the offense, the defense is also another of the team’s weakest positions and one of the reinforcements for the central defense could be carlos salcedo‘confidence player’Tuca‘ and that his arrival has been talked about for several weeks.
On the other hand, the left side of Necaxa, Augustine Oliveros The 24-year-old is another player who is in the crosshairs of the celestial team and is on the radar of the La Noria club.
#signings #Cruz #Azul #dreams #ahead #Opening
Leave a Reply