andre jardine came to the bench America club haphazardly. The former Atlético de San Luis strategist took the reins of the Coapa team after the unexpected resignation of Fernando Ortiz and after the refusal of other technicians to assume the position. The Brazilian has been excited to take on this new challenge in his career, although the expectations of the team are high and the pressure is immeasurable..
One week after the start of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the Águilas have not closed more than the hiring of Kevin Álvarez, who arrived from Pachuca. Now with Jardine in charge of the club, América will seek to strengthen itself in key positions to face the new season. In a press conference, the Brazilian strategist spoke about the possible signings.
Although he did not mention names, Jardine indicated that on his agenda are some Brazilian soccer players that he has managed before, young players and some “big names.”
In recent days the names of the Mexican youth Teun Wilke, the Spanish Sergi Canós, Jhon Murillo, Vitinho, Leo Bonatini and Gabriel Barbosa ‘Gabigol’ have been mentioned.
“Regarding the reinforcements, the club has already moved without depending so much on the coach, they have their movements, their radar, their players in whom a club like this always thinks. I am arriving, I plan to provide some options with which we already work, some Brazilians who went through the national teams with us, young people who have potential, hunger and whose quality is in line with this club”
– André Jardine in conference
The Brazilian strategist indicated that he will give young players from the basic forces an opportunity in this new process and that his style of play will be offensive, but with a well-planted defense.
#signings #reach #Nest #Jardine #helm #club #AP2023
Leave a Reply