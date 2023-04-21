Beyond whether or not the team establishes itself as Premier League champion, a possibility that it has in its hands, Arsenal has signed a stellar year and it is a fact that Mikel Arteta has returned to the club from the place where he should never have left: fighting for the local title and with a Champions League ticket in their hands. Now, the Gunners must focus, because unlike Manchester City, they only have life and focus in one competition, the local tournament, a fact that should play in their favor.
Beyond the final result of the season for those from London, the simple fact of having a ticket won in the next Champions League means that the club has to move within the market to make the squad stronger. The following year will have a higher degree of demand and that is why the club at the request of Mikel Arteta will move to achieve a double signing within Real Sociedad.
Sport informs that the Gunners have already sounded out the possible signings of Robin Le Normand, central defender of the Anoeta team and Zubimendi himself, a signing he has wanted since the previous winter transfer window. The club considers that the two players are at the best point of their careers and can nurture the club in defense, as it is clear that today Arteta’s men attack much better than they defend. The combo of both players would imply an investment of at least 100 million euros.
#signings #Arsenal #Real #Sociedad
