Everything seems to indicate that the coach Anthony Mohamed will be chosen by the directors of Blue Cross to fill the coaching position left vacant by Raúl Gutiérrez.
Despite the fact that he is in dispute with Hugo Sánchez for remaining in the position, the high-ranking cement managers would not look badly on the arrival of the ‘Turk’ to the sky-blue bench, however, the Argentine helmsman would have already made the hiring a condition of certain signings.
According to information from st cadillathe Turk has recognized that there is a problem on the pitch at Cruz Azul, for which reason he would have already requested several “weight and renowned players” for the Apertura 2023.
“One of the issues that the cement leadership analyzes the most about the projects it has on the table is that of reinforcements because there are some candidates, understand Antonio Mohamed, who asks for a good number of new players for the next tournament, while others almost almost with 2 or 3 elements they are considered well served.”, can be read in the post.
For their part, the Argentine media see the signing of Antonio Mohamed with Cruz Azul closer and closer. was the journalist Nahuel Ferreira announced through his social networks that the “Turk” is only waiting for the call from Cruz Azul.
“In the last few hours, the talks between Antonio Mohamed and Cruz Azul were formalized, DT presented a football project and gave La Máquina the YES to be the new coach, now the ball is held by the club that also spoke with other candidates and will have to decide”public.
If it happens, it is expected that it will be in the following days when the arrival of Mohamed with Cruz Azul is made official. So far, he is the strong card for fans who welcome his possible arrival.
