He America club Already installed in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament, he is one of the favorite candidates to win the championship, but while that happens, the Azulcrema board is already working for what will be the next tournament and its signings.
The cream-blue board, headed by Hector González Iñárritu and Santiago Banosoperational and sports president, respectively, seek to reinforce all their lines to have at least two players per position.
According to the information that has emerged through the media and social networks, the names that sound the most to arrive in Mexico City are the goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin. However, the Argentine goalkeeper would be a doubt due to the good moment that Luis is having Angel Malagon who took ownership of Oscar Jimenez.
For the defensive line, there has been talk of up to three names, two Mexicans and one more foreigner who is close to obtaining his naturalization. they are Omar Fields who plays for Santos Laguna and who would arrive on the left side, to compete with Salvador ReyesIn turn, another player from Laguna for central defense is one who has been linked for a while, the Brazilian Matheus Doria who is in the process of naturalization. And the third element would be for the band on the right, Diego Barbosanational team of the Atlas.
For containment before some possible outputs such as jonathan dos santos I Peter Aquinothere has been talk of the young Mexican, Eugenio Pizzutowho tried his luck in Europe, but went unnoticed, now on his return to Mexico he has been missing and in America they would give him a chance.
Finally, for the zone of attack, Julian Quinones and Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez They are the ones who have sounded to reinforce the capital team.
