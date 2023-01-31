Today we are on the last day of the transfer market for the winter period, which closes its doors today, January 31, at 00:00 Spanish time. There are many clubs that are still immersed in the market on its last day, either outlining a way out or trying to incorporate players into their squads. So far the clubs have spent 32.1 million euros while they have entered 76.4 million.
So far, LaLiga clubs have added the following players to their squads:
Up to now, the Atlético de Madrid team have only incorporated the former FC Barcelona player, Memphis Depay, into their ranks.
After Álex Moreno left the club they had to look for a replacement, and that was the case. So far they have only signed Abner Vinicius, more players may arrive in the next few hours.
They had previously signed him but he has not officially been a player on the squad until this transfer market. The only signing of Rayo Vallecano.
Two incorporations closed yesterday: Augustinsson’s and Morlanes’. In addition, they also signed Hadzikadunic.
From the Andalusian club they have signed the Colombian striker, Luis Suarez and Mariño. They are still looking to get more players out.
Girona has added two players to its squad in this winter market: Tsygankov and Callens.
One of the teams that have moved the most in this market. Something normal after seeing the disastrous first lap they have done. They have incorporated Bryan Gil, Badé, Ocampos and Pape Gueye for this stretch of the season.
They have just closed the movement of Denis Suárez. They had also previously signed César Montes and Pierre-Gabriel.
The Pucelano club has signed the Brugge forward, Cyle Larin, and a former LaLiga player like Darwin Machís in this winter market.
Another of the teams that needed to be reinforced like eating, are still waiting for the arrival of another striker and another defender. So far they have signed Diarra, Raúl Parra, Gonzalo Escalante and Roger Martí.
The azulón team has only made one movement so far. It treats of Gonzalo Villar, ex of the Roma.
The bottom team in LaLiga and has been reinforced with three signings to try to turn the tables on in the second part of the season. They have incorporated Lautaro, Magallán and Carmona into their ranks.
