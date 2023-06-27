There have been several moments in the past two decades in football when a new force begins to be a major factor in the transfer window. The rise of MLS was one of them, as was the sudden attraction of Chinese clubs. You could also put Anzhi Makhachkala in this group as they briefly had the money to secure some very big names in the early 2010s.
In the summer of 2023, it is the Saudi Pro League. This is not the first summer that players we consider notables from Europe have gone to play in Saudi Arabia, but it is the first time that so many big names, many of whom are not that old, have moved there or are very close to it. .
It has been largely promoted by the decision to take the top four clubs in the Saudi Pro League under the control of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which is the majority owner of Newcastle. The sovereign wealth fund is now pumping money into those four clubs and the aim is to get many more star names to make the move, which will subsequently boost the league’s international stature.
Given how fast these clubs are moving, here’s a look at the players who have already moved to the Saudi Pro League following PIF’s new control of Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. .
Certainly the biggest name heading to Saudi Arabia so far this summer, Karim Benzema is perhaps the player profile you can hope to make this move. He is now 35 years old, which means that he is well within his rights to accept a change of pace. That being said, he did score 31 goals in all competitions last season for Real Madrid.
However, with his contract expiring, he has opted to join Al-Ittihad on a three-year contract. Through that deal, the Frenchman is expected to earn £172m a year. His contract with Real Madrid saw him earn £14.5 million a year.
Another big name that will be at Al-Ittihad next season is N’Golo Kante. The French midfielder joins his international teammate after making the decision to leave Chelsea. There had been a lot of speculation about where Kante might end up, with some very good teams wanting to sign him.
In the end, he has opted for Al-Ittihad even though he is only 31 and clearly has a lot to give. Over the course of his four-year contract with the Saudi Pro League outfit, the player is expected to earn £21.5 million per season. It’s not quite Benzema level, but it’s a huge increase from the £15m or so Chelsea paid him every year.
If you’re not a fan of these deals, this is the most “worrying” one. Ruben Neves He has yet to be officially unveiled by Al-Hilal but is set to sign for a fee of around £45m. The reason this differs from the previous two deals is that Neves is only 26 years old. He is a midfielder who is in the prime of his career and there are a lot of teams that want to sign him.
Reports suggest Neves will be paid £300,000 a week in Saudi Arabia, which will not be taxed. An English team would have to pay her £600,000 if they wanted to match her net salary. Despite that, there are now reports that Neves could be loaned out to Newcastle as soon as he arrives at Al-Hilal, which would add more than a degree of sleaze to the whole thing.
Of course, ‘PIF transfers’ doesn’t just mean teams from the Saudi Pro League. Newcastle have snapped up one of the best young midfielders in the world from AC Milan after their offer of around €70m was accepted fairly quickly.
There was a general feeling that tonali He could spend most, if not all of his career in Milan, but that won’t be the case. His move suggests that Newcastle can now draw players from anywhere, even clubs with Milan’s history and stature.
There are believed to be at least two more Chelsea players fast approaching moves to PIF-owned clubs in Saudi Arabia. Hakim Ziyech and Kalidou Koulibaly they are looking for a way out of the London club, and Chelsea certainly want to get some players off the books.
Ziyech has been linked with AC Milan and AS Roma, as well as other clubs steadily over the past year, but it is possible he could play for Al-Ittihad with Benzema and Kante next season at the age of 30.
