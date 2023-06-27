However, with his contract expiring, he has opted to join Al-Ittihad on a three-year contract. Through that deal, the Frenchman is expected to earn £172m a year. His contract with Real Madrid saw him earn £14.5 million a year.

In the end, he has opted for Al-Ittihad even though he is only 31 and clearly has a lot to give. Over the course of his four-year contract with the Saudi Pro League outfit, the player is expected to earn £21.5 million per season. It’s not quite Benzema level, but it’s a huge increase from the £15m or so Chelsea paid him every year.

Reports suggest Neves will be paid £300,000 a week in Saudi Arabia, which will not be taxed. An English team would have to pay her £600,000 if they wanted to match her net salary. Despite that, there are now reports that Neves could be loaned out to Newcastle as soon as he arrives at Al-Hilal, which would add more than a degree of sleaze to the whole thing.

There was a general feeling that tonali He could spend most, if not all of his career in Milan, but that won’t be the case. His move suggests that Newcastle can now draw players from anywhere, even clubs with Milan’s history and stature.

OFFICIAL! Kalidou Koulibaly is a new Al-Hilal player 🇸🇦. The Senegalese defender leaves Chelsea after one season and joins the Saudi giant. pic.twitter.com/zhxXVHcCAI — Nahuel Lanzón ⭐⭐⭐ (@nahuelzn) June 25, 2023

Ziyech has been linked with AC Milan and AS Roma, as well as other clubs steadily over the past year, but it is possible he could play for Al-Ittihad with Benzema and Kante next season at the age of 30.