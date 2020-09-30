Sabadell, to date, has made eight signings. And all, except for goalkeeper Diego Fuoli, have given an immediate performance. Antonio Hidalgo has not hesitated give them ownership in at least one of the two duels they have played to date and they are meeting expectations. The player who has accumulated the most minutes in the two league games that Sabadell has added was the central defender Jaime Sánchez with 173 ‘.

Hidalgo is happy with the response from newcomers and they are performing well. The last to sign was Juan Ibiza, from Almería, and after very few training sessions he made his debut last Sunday in Mallorca. He was a starter in the axis of the rear and showed hierarchy and forcefulness. Ibiza adds more minutes than the winger Víctor García, who has been 83 ‘. He started in the debut against Rayo Vallecano and a day later, in Mallorca, he was a substitute. But he has had chances in both games. And it is that Hidalgo is in charge of shaking his team to combat fatigue. Another of the newcomers like Juan Hernández, has 95 ‘and is the only scorer for Sabadell this season. He made it 0-1 against Rayo (2-1).

And there are Guruzeta, Undabarrena and Pierre Cornud. These have been headlines in the two duels that Sabadell is counted and Hidalgo is giving them confidence. Yes, Pierre will be out this Sunday against Espanyol for his expulsion against Mallorca. He is, together with Guruzeta, the second signing with the most minutes: 166 ‘. The club hopes to tie more players in the remainder of the market but, for now, it can boast that it is hitting the mark. Because all have already offered a good performance.