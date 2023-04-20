Bayern Munich is experiencing one of the worst seasons in its history. The club only has to win the Bundesliga ahead and even it has been a headache, since it has never been the absolute leader of it and if it were not for the lack of power of its rivals, perhaps at this point the club would not have the slightest option of being crowned. As if that were not enough, the team has been eliminated from both Pokal and the Champions League and without being able to do the least damage to Manchester City.
In the same way, it is important to add that the Germans have seen the club’s image tarnished due to off-field issues. Something that does not usually happen within an institution with the seriousness that Bayern handles. There have to be changes and that is inevitable, in fact the club has closed its first signing, one that had all the Julian Nagelsmann stamp, but that was not a request from Thomas Tuchel.
Bayern and Konrad Laimer, a free agent for weeks, have an agreement for the player to join the German team since the beginning of the year. Now, the footballer together with his representative team has decided to exercise the same, which is why the Austrian containment medium will leave Leipzig to become Thomas Tuchel’s first reinforcement for the following year. This, despite the fact that the German coach was not the cause of his signing, all that remains is to give him a chance to compete.
