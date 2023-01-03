Oscar ‘Rabbit’ Perez He hung up his gloves a little over three years ago and since then he has held various positions within the Deportivo Cruz Azul institution, now in his new stage as sports director, replacing Carlos Lopez de Linaresthe sky-blue idol could have his first big reinforcement for the club.
He has been the goalkeeping coach, technical assistant to the last sky-blue strategists, as well as interim coach of the first team and therefore, he is ready for his next step within the club.
According to information from the Twitter account CafeAzulFC, Oscar Perez I would think about bringing back the Uruguayan striker who was key in achieving the Clausura 2021 title, the limitation would be that the Eagles would want to 6 million dollars by the player, as well as the salary of the player who receives 220 thousand dollars monthlysomething like more than 4.4 million dollars annually.
And despite the fact that the Uruguayan is not going through his best football moment, the quality he possesses is well known, because with the Machine he scored 50 goals and was a scoring champion, in the same way he was a fundamental part of breaking the drought of more than 23 years no title.
