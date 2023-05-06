In the absence of an official announcement from the club, at 90min we have reported for weeks that Pochettino will be Chelsea’s coach for the following year. After Nagelsmann closed the door and Luis Enrique did not have the project desired by the club, the Boehlys have opted for Mauricio’s return to the Premier League after a failed move by PSG.
The Argentine coach already has such a role within Chelsea that the club has already given him power in decision-making, one of which is the future of Joao Felix within the team. Those from London will pay for his signature if the coach so wishes, however, it seems that Mauricio could give a “no” to this movement, since the coach has another striker in his sights, one of his brand new world champion compatriots. It treats of Lautaro Martinez.
Ekrem Kounur has informed the club that his wish for the center of attack is to bring the Argentine to the squad. Mauricio knows that “Toro” is in his best moment in a long time and believes that he can form a system where the man from Inter Milan can be one of the best scorers in the entire Premier League. The exit price of the former Racing could be around 70 million euros as the minimum, something that Chelsea can pay without the slightest problem, since even Joao has a price 30 million above the aforementioned figure.
#signing #Pochettino #requested #Chelsea
