Club América wants to close ranks by signing its latest unformed reinforcement in Mexico in the left wing position. They already had their sights set on his possible signing, however, Club León has reportedly beaten them to the punch for that player.
The Panamanian Jose Luis Rodriguez He was in the blue-cream orbit, but the course would have changed and the player would be arriving at Bajío with the Panzas Verdes, so the Americanist board has until September 14 to close its last signing.
According to information from the journalist Emmanuel Espinothe footballer left the Serbian club Red Star for various reasons and Grupo Pachuca has already signed the Central American to send him to Club León and in the next few hours he would be reporting to carry out his medical tests.
According to the source, his departure was not due to a lack of discipline, but rather due to racial issues and late payments, which is why he did not want to continue in the European country.
The 26-year-old is a national team player and has extensive experience in European football, where he played in several countries such as Croatia, Belgium, Spain, Portugal and Serbia; so after almost eight years he would leave the Old Continent.
