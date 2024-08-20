Once again Club América failed in its attempt to conquer the Leagues Cupon this occasion they were dispatched in the quarter-finals against Colorado Rapids and his dream of one more international title was over.
Unfortunately for them, the right side of their attack has been considerably weakened with the injuries of their two main players. Alejandro Zendejas and Javairo Dilrosunhence André Jardine has Brian Rodriguez as the only player in a natural winger position and will have to improvise with other elements.
This situation has generated uncertainty about the possible interest of the board to reinforce that area, however, according to information from the portal Monumental Eagles of BolavipThe only way the blue-cream team will decide to sign another player is if one of its NFM players leaves since they do not have any available spots before the market closes.
The Brazilian coach has Brian Rodriguez in the face of the decline of Julian Quinones and as for the right sector, the injuries of Zendejas and Dilrosun They won’t be long-lasting, so they’ll be back soon, which will cut the time they’ll have to improvise in that regard.
The Eagles return to Mexican soccer this weekend when they host Club Puebla on Matchday 5 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament from the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium on Saturday, August 34 at 9:05 p.m.
