Blue Cross already has a new striker to face the tournament Opening 2023 of the MX League. after a process sui generis, Diber Changing presented and successfully passed the physical and medical testsso it will be announced in the coming days as the third reinforcement of the Celestial Machine for the next tournament.
The controversy surrounding the Colombian forward was generated after he declared that he had an ankle injury and that his recovery time would be two months. However, the version changed in the following days and He managed to pass the exams to join the team of La Noria.
According to a report from the chain ESPNthe Colombian forward is expected to join training shortly, although he will first have to sign his contract as a new Cruz Azul player.
The 27-year-old attacker will arrive at La Máquina from Independiente de Medellín. In the most recent season of him, Cambindo got nine goals in 22 games. The cement board has high expectations of this reinforcement.
With the signing of Cambindo, Cruz Azul will seek to leave behind the lack of goals that characterized them last semester.
In the Clausura 2023, the Celestial Machine could not find a guarantee nine: neither Gonzalo Carneiro nor Iván Morales nor Michael Estrada nor Augusto Lotti were able to take on this role and respond with goals.
In Opening 2023, Cruz Azul will seek to improve in this department with the arrival of Moisés, Diber Cambindo and the probable arrival of Alan Pulido.
#signing #Cruz #Azul #announce #AP2023
Leave a Reply