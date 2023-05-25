After his failure in the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX, the America club he is rearming to return to compete for the title. Las Águilas will seek to reinforce themselves in key positions, one of these being the right winger. Since the departure of Jorge Sánchez to Ajax, the Azulcremas have struggled to find a player to cover that position.
The Coapa team opted for Miguel Layún and improvised Emilio Lara for this lane, but neither of them lived up to expectations. America has several full-backs on its agenda, but the names that sound the most insistent are Kevin Alvarezfrom Pachuca, and Diego Barbosa, from Atlas.
According to the most recent reports, the Tuzos player is the most viable option and his contract will be finalized in the coming days.
The 24-year-old Mexican national team has been on the Eagles’ radar for the past year and everything indicates that this operation could become a reality in the summer market. Álvarez has an approximate market value of 7.5 million dollars, according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt, but the team from Hidalgo would be asking for close to 10 million to let it out.
According to reporter Rubén Rodríguez, from Fox Sports, America and Pachuca are very close to reaching an agreement and Federico Viñas would be included in the negotiation, although the Uruguayan player would not reach the Tuzos squad, but León’s.
This report indicates that what remains to be defined is the amount of the transfer and if any clause will be included in the event that the Eagles sell the player to European soccer in the future.
