In April 2020, Watford announced the addition of Pape Gueye. The Le Havre midfielder left Ligue 2 to sign free for the Hornets, but he finally ended up at Marseille in the summer. The fact of having undergone a medical examination in 2019 in Udinese with a current contract deprived him of reaching the English team and breaking the relationship with his former agents.

According to information from RMC Sport, FIFA today opened an investigation and started preliminary proceedings to try to clarify whether the transfer of Gueye to Olympique de Marseille was illegal.. Watford filed an appeal claiming that it already had an agreement signed with the midfielder and that is why the highest body in world football has opened a procedure.

FIFA has already warned OM that it will have to present allegations if the irregularity of the transfer is finally confirmed. The French team claimed at the time that the signing of the midfielder was not lawful since he had suffered an abuse from his ex-agente, Bakari Sanogo. A soap opera that could be flattered for months and that could even end with Gueye terminating his contract with his current team