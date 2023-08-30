Chelsea is still in its reconstruction stage now under the command of Pochettino. In the span of a year, the club has invested in the market the important figure of more than one billion euros in reinforcements. However, it is curious that at this start of the season, at least in names, the club looks weaker in its squad than the previous year. This due to the accumulation of serious injuries and the many casualties they had in sales and free agency.
Pochettino understands this and that is why he is waiting for transfers, since the start of the Premier League has not been easy. Only four points accumulated with a win over the worst team in the entire league, Luton Town. That being the case, the London club will move on the closing of the summer market and are on the hunt for the signature of attacking people, having a player on the list who will not even be able to see minutes if he arrives, Ivan Toney.
Toney was behind Haaland and Kane the third best scorer in the Premier League the previous year, all of Europe loved him until he was suspended until the beginning of 2024 by the FA due to breaching the rules against sports betting. Despite this, the people of Chelsea and Pochettino are very interested in the powerful English forward and could invest in his signature this summer with a figure of around 100 million, this with the aim of working at Mauricio’s pace and idea from Although he cannot contribute in the field in the short term.
