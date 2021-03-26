The Murcia region registered 692 home mortgages in January, which is 27.7% less than in the same month of the previous year, and 22.9% more than in December, according to data published this Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The capital borrowed for mortgages on these homes amounted to 51.9 million euros, 13.7% more than in October and 28.5% less than a year earlier.

In general, in the Region of Murcia a total of 927 mortgages on properties were constituted in January, with a borrowed capital of 86.7 million euros. Of these, 65 are rustic properties (6.9 million) and 862 are urban (79.7 million).

Within the urban properties, in addition to the 692 mortgages on homes, 10 mortgages were signed on plots (893,000 euros) and 160 on urban properties of another type (26.9 million).

On the other hand, a total of 1,415 mortgages were registered, 817 of them on homes, 48 ​​on rustic properties, 27 on lots and 523 on other types of urban properties. Of the canceled mortgages, 1,244 were with banks and 171 with other entities.

Likewise, 680 mortgages underwent registration changes: 590 due to novation, 69 due to subrogation of the creditor and 21 due to subrogation of the debtor. By nature of the farm, 626 were urban and 54 were rustic.