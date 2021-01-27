The Region of Murcia registered in November the signing of 740 mortgages on housing, which is 4.9% less than in the same month of the previous year, and 2.4% less than in October, according to data published this Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). He borrowed capital for mortgages on these homes amounted to 58.5 million euros, 2.6% less than in October and 3.5% less than a year earlier.

In general, in the Region of Murcia they were established in November a total of 1,088 mortgages on properties, with a borrowed capital of 88.1 million euros. Of these, 61 are rustic properties (14.5 million) and 1,027 are urban (73.5 million). Within the urban farmsIn addition to the 740 home mortgages, 15 mortgages were signed on plots of land (1.6 million) and 272 on urban properties of another type (13.4 million).

On the other hand, a total of 1,470 mortgages were canceled registered, 955 of them on houses, 70 on rustic properties, 19 on plots and 432 on other types of urban properties. Of the canceled mortgages, 1,326 were with banks and 144 with other entities.

Likewise, 227 mortgages suffered registration changes: 146 due to novation, 42 due to subrogation of the creditor and 39 due to subrogation of the debtor. By nature of the farm, 220 were urban and seven were rustic.