Guillermo Ochoa’s departure from América raised many doubts within the goal of the Coapa nest. For now, the club and the coaching staff have struggled to resolve the arrival of Luis Malagón, a 25-year-old Mexican, and the renewal of Óscar Jiménez, who went from being practically out of the club to being more fully in the squad than ever and With all the spotlights on him, he will start as a starter.
However, the reality is that within Coapa, the board does not fully trust either of the two goalkeepers who are on the squad today. For this reason, at the time they probed the possible arrival of Carlos Acevedo and even Camilo Vargas, however, both signings were complex for different reasons and the rumors went much further when the name of Keylor Navas was linked to the club, the reality is that the attic is an impossible reinforcement for the nest.
Thinking about Keylor Navas is impossible for América’s finances, a club that has not had the conditions to sign high-calibre stars for a long time. The Tico has a contract with PSG until 2024 and in the best of cases, if he arrives at that time, the goalkeeper will arrive at an age of more than 38 years. In the same way, the salary aspect would be a huge conditional, Navas receives 9 million euros per year in Paris; that is, around 10 million dollars, in America the best paid at the time was Guillermo Ochoa himself and his salary was 4.5 million, not even half of the earnings of the Tico veteran. His arrival at Coapa’s nest is unreal.
