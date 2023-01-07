It seems that the dream vanished very soon! 😥🦅

Keylor Navas, due to economic issues, is an impossible dream for America.

❌️ He has a contract until 2024, so a transfer would have to be paid and he earns 9 million a year at PSG

Today, the best paid in Liga MX is Thauvin de with 5.5M. pic.twitter.com/uGSqrJ90jA

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) January 6, 2023