Real Madrid have their intentions very clear, the midfield trident formed by Modric, Kroos and Casemiro was legendary, perhaps the best in the club’s history, however, their seniority has reached them and the meringues are a club in constant renewal, which is why in the summer they decided to sell the Brazilian and thus give the ball to Tchouameni a decision to checkmate Ancelotti and Florentino Pérez.
The route to follow with Luka and Toni, sooner or later should be the same, because there is even the risk that both could leave the club this summer as free agents. Thus, in the capital of Spain they have probed the market for several months defining who are the best generational replacement options for the two club legends and have opted for a specific name, Jude Bellingham, whose signing could close this month .
Madrid fully understands that Jude is the best midfield prospect today and having the player’s “yes” they have decided to make the final attack. The international press affirms that Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will start the transfer process in a matter of hours and the objective of the Spaniards is clear, closing the signing of Jude this month of January and for the player to finish the season within the German club. and join your staff in June for the following course being the bomb of the market.
#signing #Jude #Bellingham #Real #Madrid #key #point
