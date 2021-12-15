It is time to be realistic and not get excited about any rumor that appears on social networks, but it seems impossible not to get excited when it is heard that Joan Laporta and Mino Raiola have had a meeting in Turin. The Italian representative is famous for having a multitude of players on his agenda, but what has stood out the most in recent years is the sponsorship of Erling Haaland.
It is true that the economic crisis that Barcelona is going through makes this operation practically impossible, and the club is not at the right time to start building castles in the air. But there is always the hope of obtaining the necessary sales to finance the transfer of the Norwegian, or that with the arrival of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid, a possible investor will come to Barcelona to rebalance that rivalry situation not only between the two biggest teams in the country. world, if not between the two players with the most projection on the planet.
It is not the solution to all problems but to a large part of them. Barça needs a world star figure to be the face of the team when it comes to facing big rivals and they also need a player who guarantees 40 goals per season. The Norwegian grants you those two things without getting messy. A forward formed by Haaland, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembélé would be more than enough to reposition itself as one of the strongest teams in Europe.
Although it seems very complicated, Barça will try an offensive for the Nordic in this same month of January, since they are aware that Borussia Dortmund has also fallen to the Europa League, and Laporta can offer them the challenge of qualifying Barça for the next Champions League and return the team to where it deserves.
We will see if there is finally some way to make the transfer economically viable, but if it occurs we would be talking about one of the movements of the decade. The team that finally manages to take the Norwegian will dominate, or at least be close to dominating European football for the next five years.
