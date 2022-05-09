Double setback for Barcelona and for Xavi Hernández. And it is that the imminent confirmation of the signing of the Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland, for Manchester City not only ends up frustrating the dream of having one of the most promising attackers of the next decade, but also complicates, even more if possible, the departure of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

We must not forget that Barcelona set the signing of the Norwegian international as an absolute priority in the attack. So much so that even Xavi Hernández himself traveled to Munich a few months ago, taking advantage of the fact that the player was in the Bavarian capital recovering from an injury, to personally explain the sports project to him. The player was delighted with the explanations of the Blaugrana coach, since he was going to become Barcelona’s franchise player in the next decade, but the economic aspect remained to be resolved and here the Catalan club started with a clear disadvantage compared to the rest of the rivals. Hence, Joan Laporta himself, When verifying the high demands of the player and his environment, he will already back down, ruling out any operation that “could put the future of FC Barcelona at risk”.

has finally been Manchester City, in conflict with Real Madrid, who seems to have taken the cat to water and will count from the next season with Haaland.

In any case, and in the absence of an official announcement, this news also directly harms Barcelona’s interests in terms of signing veteran Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, since the bavarian club is left without one of the most viable options to replace the pole, so his departure seems even more complicated. And it is that Bayern has made it very clear from the beginning to Barcelona that the attacker is not for sale, despite only having one year left on his contract, and even less if he does not find a guaranteed striker to replace him. With the discarding of Haaland in the equation, it seems that the signing of Lewandowski, who with each passing day is seen to be more entrenched, becomes even more uphill.