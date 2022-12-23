After several years within the Tigres, where at the time he painted as one of the great promises of national football, Francisco Venegas left the club through the back door after not being considered by Ricardo Ferreti or by Miguel Herrera and being discarded. by the current club strategist, Diego Cocca. The Argentine boss of the cats, informed the board that he did not have the services of the national footballer and being so, the club did not present a renewal offer to the defender on the left.
Now and while he wanders as a free agent, Venegas has been waiting for opportunities to continue his career either inside or outside of Mexico and one of the most important clubs in the country has appeared at his door willing to give him a chance, same as It implies that the player must earn his continuity with performance. This is the Cruz Azul machine, who have closed the signings of Francisco.
Sources close to Cruz Azul confirm that Venegas and those from La Noria have reached a full agreement for the soccer player to sign for 6 months with the team from the country’s capital and options to renew, which depend directly on the performance of the Mexican. Francisco will report to the club in the following days and will be the replacement for Alejandro Mayorga, who played on loan last year with the celestials, but whose performance he did not convince to fully buy his letter to Chivas.
#signing #Francisco #Venegas #Cruz #Azul #closed
