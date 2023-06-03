Overnight and without making much noise, Fernando Ortíz negotiated his future with Rayados de Monterrey before the Liga MX semifinals were played, a club that was officially announced to him yesterday. This movement left everyone in America in check, because no one expected the departure of ‘Tano’, much less that the Argentine had an agreement never seen before, with another team from the Liga MX such as the squad from the north of the country.
Ortíz’s arrival in Monterrey was immediately ensured. In 90min we assure you that the coach would move his chips to sign Club América players, people he trusted and the one he had on the field even when his performance was questionable. One of those names, the one he most wants for his squad in the north is Diego Valdés, but due to money issues, signing him for Rayados is more than just impossible.
The Chilean’s contract includes an exit option of 20 million dollars and America is willing to negotiate its sale starting at 18 million dollars. That is to say, signing Valdés would imply making him the most valuable signing in the history of Liga MX, a movement that surely is not clear within the Monterrey board of directors, since he is indeed a good player, but who has no overachievement within his career.
