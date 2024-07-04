Chivas has not had a strong market, at least not at the level of what other Liga MX teams have done. Players like Jesús Gallardo, Erick Sánchez and more recently Luis Romo, have been for sale and beyond the desire of the Verde Valle team, and even the need to add them, the tapatíos have not had the strength to be able to close such caliber signings. Now, everything seems to indicate that in the move for Cortizo, Guadalajara also has everything in its hands to lose.
Fernando Esquivel reports that Monterrey is open to closing the sale of Jordi this summer and Chivas is the only suitor for the Mexican, however, Rayados will not accept less than 10 million dollars for the attacker who was with the Mexican National Team, a figure that the flock does not fully consider paying, even though their first offer was 8.5 million dollars for Jordi.
The source claims that it is Jordi’s agent who acts as the intermediary for the transfer between Chivas and Monterrey, however, it has been almost two weeks since the Monterrey team set its final price for the winger and in all those days Guadalajara has not given a positive or negative response, even in that period they closed the arrival of the young Fídel Barajas. The silence of the flock makes one think that Amaury Vergara and his team will surely not open the door to paying the price that Cortizo will ultimately pay.
