🚨🇲🇽 About Jordi Cortizo to Chivas…

Until Guadalajara puts up the 10 million dollars that Rayados is asking for, they will not even sit down to negotiate.

The agent, who is in charge of the negotiations, has not received a response from Chivas for days.

For the moment, the process has come to a standstill. Progress is expected this week.

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) July 4, 2024