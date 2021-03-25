The signing of Toni Cantó, until last week deputy of Citizens in the Valencian Courts, by the PP has turned out to be a more complex operation, in administrative terms, than what the leadership of Pablo Casado’s party had originally anticipated. His incorporation to the lists of Isabel Díaz Ayuso as an independent will end, in all probability, in the hands of the provincial Electoral Board. The problem: that as of January 1, 2021, he was not registered in Madrid.

The participation of the actor, and also a former UpyD deputy, in the electoral lists of the current president of the community already raised some political doubts. The message released by the national and regional leadership late on Wednesday, when it was announced, was not, in fact, exactly the same. While the first one considered closed that Cantó would attend the Madrid Assembly as a candidate for the PP, that of Díaz Ayuso assured that what had been talked about was a collaboration in the campaign but not that he occupied a position on the lists.

The former parliamentarian himself, who is still active in Ciudadanos, was unclear about the terms of his conversations with the popular in the Twitter message in which he confirmed, that same night, his change of horse, just days after affirming that he had lost the “illusion” in politics. «I have met with Díaz Ayuso’s team to talk about the possibility of supporting Pablo Casado’s center-right union project in Madrid. It is essential that this community continues to be an example of freedom in Europe and the economic engine of Spain, ”he wrote.

The PP of Madrid, however, ended up closing the operation this morning and even ruled out that the fact that Cantó registered in Madrid, according to his own testimony, just a few days ago is going to be a problem. Madrid’s electoral law – which already truncated this week Pablo Iglesias’ plans to remain in government until the campaign begins at the end of April – indicates that to be a candidate it is essential to be registered in the current electoral roll, which is the one closed to January 1, but the popular allege that the rule itself offers an exception applicable to this case.

Article 4.2 establishes that “those who aspire to be proclaimed candidates and do not appear included in the lists of the Electoral Census in force referring to the territory of the Community of Madrid may be, provided that with the application they certify, in a reliable way, that they meet all the conditions required for this ”. In the case of Cantó – which the general secretary of the PP described today as a “great signing” – they allege that he has been registered in Madrid for around twenty years, that he has real estate in the community and that his children reside there. “I have lived most of my life here,” claimed the victim himself in several of the interviews he has given to different media.

The former leader of Ciudadanos, once extremely critical of the “corruption machine” that in his opinion was the PP, did not, in any case, take anything for granted and argued that going on the lists is not what matters most to him. “I appreciate the offer to be on the list, I hope I can be, but what I want is to support, add, remember that Sánchez has already deceived us once and that he cannot deceive us again, that he already told us that he would not agree with Iglesias and now we have Iglesias even in the soup, who did not want anything with Bildu, “he said.

His recruitment, which he has implied, began with a call from the secretary general of the popular, Teodoro García Egea, shortly after the motion of censure was presented in Murcia, to continue with a meeting yesterday with Miguel Ángel’s team Rodríguez, Ayuso’s chief of staff, and telephone conversations with Casado and the Madrid president, have given him back his lost “illusion.” “My party,” he said in reference to Cs, is equidistant from the PP and the PSOE and I think that is not good. I have seen what the PSOE governments say about what should be done in Madrid and they say that taxes must be raised; that is not good neither for the Madrileños nor for the rest of Spaniards because Madrid is the most supportive region ».