Augusto Lotti arrived at the Celestial Machine of the Blue Cross Just in the winter of 2023. However, for various reasons the Argentine player has not been able to shine as expected, so Cruz Azul began to look for him at another club.
Sabah FC from Azerbaijan was very interested in the striker from the cementeros, the negotiations were going well, but in the last hours things changed radically because the player gave priority to his family environment and now it is practically a fact that Augusto will not make it to Sabah FC
The possibility is, of course. Cruz Azul is the owner of his letter and things are not going quite well at La Noria for the cement team to have the luxury of freezing a footballer with the conditions of Augusto Lotti. However, these possibilities are minimal.
Ricardo: ‘Tuca’ Ferretti has as a priority the arrival of other footballers, such is the case of the still player of the UNAM cougars Juan Ignacio Dinenno or Wllian José. In addition, according to information from Nahuel Ferreira, the Argentine soccer player would be analyzing other proposals.
Lanús is emerging as the number one option for Augusto Lotti to continue his career. However, various sources say that the player called his former team on his own: Atlético Tucuman from Argentina, to evaluate a possible return either in this or in the next transfer market.
Be it Lanús or Atlético Tucuman, the truth is that Augusto Lotti seems to have counted his hours in the cement team.
