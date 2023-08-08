The arrival of Augusto Lotti to Azerbaijan was stopped, the striker by family preference decided to wait and analyze again the offers of Argentine soccer, he has options of #lanus, #Workshops (he does not have him as a priority) and #Union, #Blue Cross 🇲🇽 await your decision.. pic.twitter.com/afLHOtlIio

— -Nahuel Ferreira- (@nahuelfutbol) August 7, 2023