Alan Pulido is being one of the protagonists of the summer market of the MX League. The Mexican striker Sporting Kansas City is on the agenda Chivas de Guadalajara, but it seems that his arrival in Verde Valle has been complicated in the last hours. In this context, another large Mexican soccer club has shown itself to be very interesting in adding ‘Puligol’ to its ranks.
According to various newspaper reports, after failing to sign Eduardo Aguirre, Blue Cross will bid hard for Pulido at the explicit request of Ricardo Ferretti. It is no secret that the Celestial Machine needs a guaranteed center forward and the nine from Tamaulipas is one of the most convincing options in the Noria.
The negotiation to add Pulido to Cruz Azul will not be easy for the board of directors, since the striker has a contract with Kansas until November of this year and the MLS team’s priority is to renew it.
The American cadre would request an approximate quota of 2.5 million dollars to release his striker.
According to a report from the ESPN network, the relationship between ‘Tuca’ Ferretti and the Cruz Azul board of directors is at its lowest point due to the reinforcements that the Machine has brought in the summer market.
The situation in La Noria is so critical that so far it is unknown if Ferretti will continue as coach for the Apertura 2023.
Will the cement board be able to hire Alan Pulido to calm down ‘Tuca’?
#signing #Alan #Pulido #Chivas #falls #Liga #team #negotiating #transfer
Leave a Reply