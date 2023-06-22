Tension is what is experienced within Cruz Azul. The reality is that although those from the country’s capital have closed many signings so far this summer, only one has been managed by Óscar Pérez at the request of Ricardo Ferretti while that of Carlos Salcedo and the rest of the movements have been made by people from the Cooperative with the endorsement of Jaime Ordiales, who has recently returned to the institution. This is something that bothers both the technical director and the sports director of the club.
More news about transfers in Liga MX:
The promises that have been made to ‘Tuca’ at the time of the signing have not been fulfilled and therefore it is speculated that the veteran and experienced coach could even resign from Cruz Azul before the start of the tournament and this is something that he would leave very badly planted to all within La Noria. That being the case, the managers want to curb Ferretti’s fury by signing one of the men who has asked for the most and this is neither more nor less than Alan Pulido.
León Lecanda informs that Cruz Azul has advanced the signing of the Sporting Kansas City striker who is not in a good place in the standings. The 32-year-old player has scored 6 goals in the last 4 games. In 85%, that is, his arrival at La Noria is very viable and it seems that “the Machine: could finalize his signature this week, with which, perhaps Ricardo’s discomfort can calm down a bit. The agreement with the soccer player has been closed for several days and it seems that progress has been made with the MLS club in the last few hours.
#signing #Alan #Pulido #hands #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply