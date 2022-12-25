The center-back Kiko Olivas advances with the ball pressured by Jorge Miramón, from Leganés. / ANTONIO GIL / AGM

The Cartagena sports commission seriously values ​​the signing of a central defender in the winter market. Datkovic plays on the left back, Pablo Vázquez is not the same as last season and the main unknown is whether Kiko Olivas will be able to play the 21 rounds of the second round. The defender from Malaga does not