After weeks of uncertainty, in which in Monterey he made sure that Sergio Canales He was already from Rayados and in Seville they said the opposite, white smoke finally seems to come out, because the Spanish soccer player would have said yes to the Gang.
With information from Monterrey journalist Guillermo: Willie González, Sergio Canales, Betis de Sevilla and Rayados del Monterrey would have reached an agreement for the European midfielder to reach the Albiazul team.
Who will be the foreigner sacrificed?
Let us remember that the mx league it limits the quota of foreigners per team, in a measure that has caused Mexican players to raise their prices to levels that they definitely do not deserve.
Therefore, now that Sergio Canales agreed to play in MontereyThose currently led by Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz must drop one of their players not born in the country.
The options to leave the team?
The ‘Twin’ Rogelio Funes Mori, Rodrigo or the ‘Buffalo’ Aguirre, since Maxi Meza, Celso Ortíz, Esteban Andrada and company seem to have their place in the Gang assured.
The next few hours will be key to the future of Monterrey, Sergio Canales was that player they needed so much to give the attack volume that Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz intends to achieve.
The cons?
Strong injuries in the fairly recent past and the fact that the European is thirty-two years old.
