The Monterrey Football Club continues to have severe problems with injuries and if that were not enough, they are joined in the hospital by one more player, the multifunctional Chilean defender Sebastian Vegas He missed the pending match on Matchday 10 against Santos Laguna that was played this Wednesday, November 8 and in the same way he would not see activity for the last matchday, Matchday 17 against Querétaro and he would not be able to be considered again until the Liguilla.
According to information from José Manuel Elgueta of Multimedia SportsDuring practice prior to the pending match against Santos Laguna, the South American presented discomfort in the thigh of his left leg.
After the first examinations carried out on the Chilean defender, it was detected that it was a small tear in the thigh, which is why he missed the pending match against the Warriors and will do the same in the last match of the regular phase against Querétaro.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In this way, they will have a little more than two weeks to recover since the break for the FIFA Date is coming and one more week where the Play-In will be played for the teams that did not advance directly to the Liguilla, therefore, Sebastian Vegas He would be returning until the first leg of the quarterfinals.
vegas He was one of the few players who had not had injuries throughout this semester on the squad, on the other hand, he missed a game due to the accumulation of yellow cards, but now, he had the bad luck of having the tear in his left thigh.
In this way, it is the 18th injury in 16 different players in the current semester in the entire Gang, without a doubt a topic to analyze and that they will have to worry about and take care of for the next tournament that starts at the beginning of 2024.
#significant #loss #Monterrey #closing #final #phase