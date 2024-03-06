The coaching staff of Club Deportivo Guadalajara headed by Fernando Gago I announce the list of those called up for the Mexican Classic corresponding to the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 this Wednesday, March 6 at the Akron Stadium at 9:00 p.m. and of the 23 selected players there was a significant absence.
Is about Pavel PerezAlthough some media had mentioned that the player had returned to work along with the rest of his teammates, the reality is that he has not yet received a medical discharge and is still in the rehabilitation stage. In fact, the player himself in his Social networks confirmed that he continues doing gym work as part of his rehabilitation, although he hinted that he is progressing satisfactorily, so it can be expected that his return will be soon.
In the current Clausura 2024 Tournament, Pavel Perez He has played eight games for a total of 638 minutes of play and has been able to score a goal and provide an assist.
