This Wednesday they have met in La Moncloa the president of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, and the leader of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado. One of the most significant details is that they have used the elbow to greet each other, in addition to maintaining a safe distance and wearing masks.

Precisely, this element of protection has generated numerous comments among the most observant. They both wore masks with the flag of Spain, although with a difference. While Sánchez’s was located on the left, Casado’s was on the right.

Also, both have worn ties with the colors of their respective parties. This encounter be part of the contact round being carried out by the Prime Minister with the objective of carrying out the General State Budgets.

With Arrimadas

This afternoon it was the turn of Inés Arrimadas, leader of Ciudadanos. Thursday 3 will be the turn of the Gabriel Ruffian, spokesperson for ERC, and Aitor Esteban, of the PNV. Likewise, there will be telematic contacts with the Plural Group shared by Junts, Más País-Equo, Compromís and the BNG.