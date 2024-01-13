TOGO co-founder Bestugin: the burned-out Wildberries warehouse was responsible for 9% of orders

Almost nine percent of all orders of the retailer were shipped from the Wildberries warehouse in Shushary near St. Petersburg, which burned down today, January 13. About it RIA News said co-founder of the TOGO group of e-commerce companies Anton Bestugin.

According to him, the point was one of the most convenient for the company in the northwestern region, so its loss looks quite significant for the business.

At the same time, Bestugin believes that we should not expect any global changes in the market or refusals of partners to cooperate with Wildberries. Thus, after the summer flood at the company’s warehouse in Elektrostal, the market did not notice any changes.

Previously, the company promised to return money to customers for lost orders, and to pay compensation to sellers for lost or damaged goods. Experts estimate the total amount lost at 10-11 billion rubles.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the fire was a fault in the electrical wiring. The situation was aggravated by the fire alarm being turned off due to numerous false alarms. At the same time, the warehouse with an area of ​​more than 100 thousand square meters operated without permission to put it into operation; accordingly, no inspections were carried out in it.