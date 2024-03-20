Science fiction and mystery series have always been one of the favorite genres for fans of the streaming giant Netflix. For that reason, the platform had the great idea of ​​pleasing its demanding subscribers and premiered on March 7, 2024 a production with a shocking plot and only 4 episodes in its programming schedule.

The German production presents the mystery surrounding an astronaut who disappears after her return to Earth. The plot centers on this woman who has discovered an unimaginable secret in space that has the potential to endanger the world and terrify everyone. The series, which has captured thousands of viewers worldwide and many have finished watching it in a single day, is called 'The Signal'.

Watch the trailer for 'The Signal' HERE

What is the new Netflix gem 'The Signal' about?

Paula, a female astronaut, returns from her mission in space to Earth, where her husband and little daughter are excitedly waiting for her. The ship lands in the Atacama Desert (Chile) and the crew members prepare to take a flight back to their home in Germany.

However, on that journey, they mysteriously disappear and leave Paula in a disconcerting situation. This incident triggers a series of intriguing events that causes the user to wonder: where is Paula? What happened after her return to our planet?

Actress Peri Baumeister is the protagonist of 'The Signal'. Photo: Netflix

What is the cast of the series 'The Signal'?

Peri Baumeister as Paula

Yuna Bennett as Charlie

Florian David Fitz as Sven

Nilam Farooq

Katharina Schüttler

Hadi Khanjanpour

Sheeba Chaddha

Meret Becker

When does the German series 'The Signal' premiere?

The German production 'The Signal' or 'The Signal', as it is known in English, premiered on Thursday, March 7, 2024 and it has already positioned itself as one of the most viewed series in the world on the Netflix platform. In most South American countries, it is in the top 3 most viewed.

Where to watch the science fiction series 'The Signal'?

'The Signal', a series that mixes science fiction, mystery and love, is available today on Netflix and you can enjoy it from the comfort of your home if you are a subscriber to the platform. For this, there are monthly, quarterly and annual payment offers.