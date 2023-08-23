On her first day of school in 2016, the 13-year-old girl arrived with a man at the new school, in a Sao Paulo neighborhood. He presented himself as responsible for the teenager and made a series of impositions.

It happened at a school that admits students like this teen, who is hard of hearing and uses sign language to communicate.

The interpreter, Júlia*, says that she was surprised by the situation.

According to her, he said: “I am a pastor and I take care of the interests of her family. I speak because I want you to tell me if any child approaches her. I want to know if there is a child who sends her a letter, those things. Like she was abused at another school, I have this concern.”

Júlia said that she responded in a protocol manner. “First of all, I am an interpreter and I am not accountable to you. If you have any questions, you can go to the school administration.” The man did not agree, but he tried to approach her to talk about it on other occasions.

“But I didn’t open up,” said the educator in an interview with BBC News Brazil.

One month after, discovered during a sign language class that the man was abusing the girl almost daily. He paid a monthly fee of about US$271 to the teenager’s parents for her to sleep at her house a few days a week.

According to Júlia, all this was revealed to her by the girl a few weeks after she started attending school.

A survey organized by the Instituto Liberta indicates that Brazil registers around 500,000 cases of child sexual exploitation per year. This occurs when a teenager between the ages of 14 and 18 has sexual relations with an adult in exchange for something. Only Thailand registers more cases.

Until she was sure of what was happening, the interpreter was attentive to a series of signals. Experts in education and child psychology say that attitude is essential to uncovering abuse.

Júlia said that she soon realized that the teenager had a deep sadness since the first days of school. She was conspicuous for her disjointed speech and apparent distress.

“She was a very beautiful teenager. She got a lot of attention from the boys, but because she is deaf and was in a mostly hearing environment, she had a greater opening with the interpreter, who needs to have that sensitivity and build a bond of trust with the student,” he says.

Little by little, the interpreter approached the girl and identified some irregularities in her behavior. He remembers noticing that the girl lied in some situations, for example, when justifying absences, and showed signs that she wanted to tell something. For a month, the teenager registered more absences than attendance at school.

When questioned, she justified her absences by saying that she went to bed very late because of the religious ceremonies in which she participated in her church, where the man who took her to school was a pastor.

When they had more confidence, the adolescent asked the teacher what she thought of a man who has a relationship with a minor. Julia recalls that she later revealed that she used to sleep in the pastor’s house.. The two of them alone, since the wife of the religious leader slept in the next room.

“I was very moved because it was my own religion. I began to think about the subject. I had suspicions from the beginning, but little by little she began to tell me that he was taking her for a walk like a wife,” said Júlia.

The man, meanwhile, continued to urge the teacher to report on the student’s behavior.

“He wanted to know every step she took, like a hawk. It’s something different from what a worried parent or guardian does. Why does a girl with a father and a mother need a man to take her to get her hair cut, that Take her on a trip?”

Júlia told the BBC that she then alerted the school principal and they discovered that the guardianship document that the pastor had delivered to the school was false.

The interpreter tells that one day the pastor took his wife to school. The woman looked like a downcast person, she always looked at the floor, she was expressionless and had a submissive body posture towards her husband.

The girl began to trust the interpreter more and more and to tell her details of the routine with the pastor.

“She wanted to tell me something in an indirect way, but without clearly saying: ‘I have sex with him’. The intention was to ask for help, but on the other hand she made it clear that she liked the comfort that this situation offered her. They gave her clothes and money and That made a difference in his life because he had brothers and was poor. It also created a mental conflict for him,” he says.

The interpreter said that the pastor took the girl by car every day. When asked about her wife, the girl replied that she practically did not exist for her husband and that he often saw her cry.

The last straw for Júlia was when the student revealed that, in addition to accompanying her to the doctor’s appointment as if they were a couple, the man also guided the adolescent on how she could prevent an unwanted pregnancy and maintain intimate care. . That same day, Júlia convened the Guardianship Council.

The girl’s mother was called and, according to the interpreter, she was outraged by the complaint and tried to attack her. She “she said that I was making it up. The girl also denied everything to the police, who asked for tests that offered evidence that proved the abuse of her.”

cursed and guilty

“She (the mother) cursed me, yelled and said not to believe me because the pastor only wanted to help the family. We went to the police station to do a physical examination of the girl that same day and it was found that she had been raped.” said the teacher.

In her testimony to a police officer, the girl denied everything she had told the teacher.

The interpreter was out of school for a few days. When she returned, she learned that the case was being investigated and that the family was moving.

A frequent problem

Since then, Júlia says she hasn’t heard from the case.

Consulted by BBC News Brazil, the Sao Paulo Public Security Secretariat said in a statement that the case was investigated by a women’s police station and then forwarded to the Juvenile Court together with the expert reports.

“Subsequently, the administrative process and the civil lawsuit were filed by the Judiciary,” concludes the note sent by the press office of that government office.

The interpreter, however, said that this was not the first case of abuse that she discovered.

“In 2002, a girl told me that she had slept with her mom and dad and that he caressed her. Then she asked me if it is normal to feel pain when urinating. I said no. They took her to the Guardianship Council and the exams showed that he had HPV, infected by his own father,” he said.

The president of the Instituto Liberta, Luciana Temer, says that the role of the school is very important in identifying cases of abuse.

“When you have the information that more than 70% of the cases occur inside your own home, the role of the school is very important. If you are in this environment of compromised security, where else can the child go in search of help? help?” he asks.

Without this contact with the school, during the pandemic, Luciana Temer believes that the situation has worsened.

The emotional charge absorbed by the interpreter also had a price. During these years after the case of this student, the teacher underwent psychological treatment and received support from friends.

Recalling the case of the abusive pastor, he said he had the feeling of a mission accomplished. “I don’t think it would at least hurt this family.”

However, she says that she dropped the case.

“Through therapy I understood that I am in this environment, but I am not one of them. I am only a channel and I understand my role as part of this mediation between the student and the responsible bodies. I no longer appropriate that. When I did this, I got an ulcer and I thought I was going to die. It’s not that it doesn’t hurt or affect me, but I try to set a limit,” says the interpreter.

BBC News Brasil contacted the Municipal Human Rights Secretariat, which is responsible for the guardianship councils, but they said that each council is independent and that they did not obtain further details about the case.

Best friend

Experts consulted by BBC News Brazil, including teachers, academics and tutors, said that the teacher is the most reliable person for children and adolescents to report cases of abuse and exploitation.

The Liberta Institute launched a contest three years ago for state education professionals in Sao Paulo to carry out projects that denounce sexual violence. The winners had the opportunity to present it at Columbia University, in the United States, a partner of the Institute, and learn about the experiences of other schools.

One of the winning projects was a chat platform developed by teachers Bruna Danielle Guimarães Zafani and Lívia Aparecida Alves, both 32 years old. They teach high school students in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of Sao Paulo.

On the platform, the student chooses a teacher they trust to speak privately twice a week. The intention is to talk not only about academic life and the school environment, but also about situations that bother them outside of school.

Six months after the discussion groups were promoted by the Sao Paulo state group, there was a 300% increase in the registration of incidents of sexual violence in the educational system.

“They make personal complaints. They talk about their relationship with their parents and even rape. In one year, we received complaints of abuse by a stepfather, a friend of the father, an uncle and a brother-in-law,” says Bruna.

They say that the intention is to set an example for other schools to create channels of communication between teachers and students. To do this, Bruna and Lívia created the “Ángeles de Sol” channel on YouTube to guide other teachers.

The next step is to create an application for fast and confidential reports. The intention is to make a friendly interface, with drawings and information for the victim. There will be an option for the student to send a message through WhatsApp and even Instagram.

“During the visit to the United States, we found several NGOs that fight against child abuse and violence. The main point is to follow the Active Listening Law, which is to make the child or adolescent report only once what happened to avoid the re-victimization,” said Lívia Alves.

The director of the Liberta Institute, Cristina Cordeiro, said that telling a case of abuse several times can cause trauma.

“There are cases in which children tell the situation several times: to the teacher, then to the doctor… and this generates great emotional tension, which can become permanent. To make matters worse, the family often does not see the abuse and believes that It’s good that the 13-year-old daughter has a relationship, for example, with a wealthy landowner, “says Cordeiro.

The institute created a brochure to guide education professionals on how to deal with sexual exploitation at school. The document teaches how to talk to victims and what actions to take from the moment they receive the report.

Professor Bruna Zafani says that they attended cases in which the family supported the abuser and in which the victim had even fallen in love with him.

“She did not understand that it was abuse. She learned that it was a normal affective relationship and she even received gifts. Reporting is the first step. Victims often do not know what abuse is, that they are being sexually exploited,” he said.

*The performer’s name has been changed to protect her identity.

