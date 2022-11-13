Mats Van (15) was born deaf. That meant a lifetime of hardly any contact with hearing people, apart from his parents and his sister three years older. Yes, as a small child he could still play with other children – a toddler doesn’t do much with language yet. But that changed by the age of ten. Communicating with other children was hardly possible. On the annual cycling holiday, which the family undertook together with other families, he fell outside the group.

Five years ago, in 2017, the family therefore engaged an interpreter for the first time, who went on holiday with them. The deaf and hard of hearing receive an interpreter allowance for 30 hours per year as standard, and the deafblind for 168 hours. In addition, they can request extra hours, for example for a holiday. In the Netherlands, 7,737 people are entitled to this interpreting facility.

During the holiday, always somewhere in Europe, Mats was eligible for those extra hours: the UWV paid for the interpreter’s hours, his parents for the interpreter’s travel and accommodation expenses. “It was such a revelation, Mats was able to join the group again and became much more active,” says his father August. The holidays became “more fun than ever”, says Mats himself. “I could have fun with my hearing friends.”

This year the holiday was booked again and the reimbursement requested again. But now all of a sudden it was rejected. In principle, the UWV no longer reimburses interpreting hours abroad, as it turned out. According to the UWV, a foreign holiday is “not the only way” in which Mats can come into contact with hearing peers, according to the rejection of the request, recognized by NRC. An objection from the family was initially declared unfounded, but eventually declared valid by the UWV, because the holiday had already been booked before it was reported that the rules would change. The family would still receive the compensation before this summer. But, the letter also stated, that was “once” and “an exception”.

The fact that the UWV will no longer reimburse an interpreter abroad in the future is “painful”, says Mats, who attends special education for deaf children in Groningen. “It is not fair to the deaf community. Many deaf people struggle with a language barrier without an interpreter.” Having fun with his hearing friends is out of the question that way, he says: “They can’t sign language.”

We struggle with a language barrier without an interpreter

scarce

An UWV spokesperson says that interpreters are scarce: “That is why we have to deal with them efficiently. In practice we saw that interpreters sometimes went on holiday for several weeks, while there is a shortage in the Netherlands. That was never the intention of the scheme.” He emphasizes that the standard hours (30 for the deaf and hard of hearing and 168 for the deafblind) may be used on holiday, and extra hours are always available for emergencies, also abroad.

Nine deaf, deafblind and sign language interpreters say to NRC that the standard hours are quickly running out; often before the holidays, for example on holidays, family parties, courses and doctor visits.

The nine say they have doubts about the approach taken by the UWV. In chat contact with the UWV, viewed by NRC, states that contact is by telephone, while calling is often impossible for deaf people. Or the language is of too high a level, so that the message is not understood. Dutch is almost never the first language – that is sign language. According to those involved, it shows little knowledge of the community.

The UWV also says it offers contact via SMS, but “improvement is always possible and we take this signal with us”. The spokesperson has been informed by advocacy groups that they disagree with the new guidelines, but also says that it is necessary to make “difficult choices”. “Soon, someone will not be able to find an interpreter for a doctor’s visit in the Netherlands, because many interpreters are abroad.”

According to Lisa van der Mark of the advocate for Dovenschap, there is indeed a shortage of interpreters, but it has never been investigated whether this is due to the use of interpreters during foreign holidays. “Failing to reimburse an interpreter abroad just pushes the problem on.”

The tightening of the guidelines was commissioned by the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS). A spokesperson for VWS also points to the shortage of interpreters as an explanation for the new guidelines.

The Van family is appealing the decision of the UWV. The hearing is this Monday. Mats is not the only one affected by this. His father even had to ask the court for a larger hall, because “at least forty people” wanted to come and watch. They also want to be able to go on holiday abroad – and for many that is impossible without compensation. Deaf or hard of hearing people more often live on benefits or part-time work and an interpreter easily costs 60 euros per hour.

Stiff contact

Advocates such as Dovenschap are a petition started against the new guidelines. The petition has now been signed 2,519 times. The organizations will soon have a meeting with the UWV, with which, according to Van der Mark, who is also deaf, communication has been “stiff” until now. Due to the new rules, the deaf and hard of hearing must be extra careful with the standard hours, says Van der Mark. “As a result, we can no longer spontaneously participate in activities. When the hours are up, we are no longer equal. We can no longer determine for ourselves how we lead our lives and how we use communication.”

Can’t they just go on holiday in the Netherlands, where the interpreters are reimbursed? Yes, that would be possible. But the Van family has been doing the cycling holiday with other families for ten years now. August Van: “It has become a group of friends.” Moreover, says Van der Mark van Dovenschap: “A holiday abroad can do so much for you: it is a cultural trip, enrichment of the mind, a different environment.”

The Van family is primarily conducting the proceedings for their son Mats, but they also hope to be able to mean something for the entire community. August Van: “We are fortunate that I have a legal background, which means that we do not have to pay for a lawyer. That is expensive, many deaf people do not have those resources. It is a vulnerable group.”

Marjolein Pruis (41) is deafblind ‘I really want to go on the road’



Marjolein Pruis is deaf and very visually impaired – which makes her dependent on an interpreter for almost all communication with others. She communicates through sign language – during the video call she and her interpreter gesture with hands together. Without an interpreter she feels lonely. “I hear nothing, I see nothing, I feel invisible.” Pruis has family in Norway. When she visits her relatives there, she needs an interpreter. “And also if I want to get in touch with other tourists or take in my surroundings. I am also human: I want to know what is happening around me and I want to be able to participate in the conversation.” She is “quite shocked” by the new guidelines of the UWV. She was looking forward to a holiday abroad, especially after the tough corona years in which she was “alone, alone, alone”. See also Prisoner in Lemberg: With the violin for the fatherland The first 168 hours that are reimbursed as standard and which can also be used abroad are often used up when the holiday period arrives. “I can’t lip-read, as soon as I go out and want to communicate I need an interpreter. So if you are a little active, your hours will pass quickly.” Pruis himself is active as a volunteer at Deafblind Connexion (DBCX), an organization that brings deafblind people into contact with each other. She calls it ‘impossible’ to pay for an interpreter because of the high costs. The question is when – and if – she can visit her family in Norway again. “I just really want to go out.”