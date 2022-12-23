Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Low temperatures They painted the Sierra de Santiago white during this morning in areas such as Ciénega de González and El Manzano.

Inhabitants of this area of ​​Nuevo León began to send their photos and videos to community leaders to take precautions.

Despite the low temperatures and freezing environment the highway to Ciénega de González remains open and reports no problems.

Ice in the trees and fog is what the inhabitants have reported the most.

In Laguna de Sánchez, inhabitants reported that the sensation of cold exceeds minus four degrees. Although the thermometer indicated minus two degrees.

David de la Peña, Mayor of Santiago, informed that until this noon there are no reports of incidents. And he highlighted that the communities of the Sierra have been documenting and sharing the frost.

“Right now we will tour the Sierra and deliver support,” he said. “Until now white balance, literal.”

Municipalities such as Galeana and Iturbide also report freezing stamps.