The siege to which Israeli forces have subjected Gaza’s main hospital since last Friday has forced a mass grave to be excavated in the Al Shifa health complex, in the capital of the Strip, for dozens of corpses at risk of decomposition, including those of seven premature babies disconnected from incubators due to lack of power. Those responsible for the hospital claim to have buried between 120 and 180 bodies, according to different testimonies cited by international news agencies. The hospital lacks food, water and electricity. Along with some 650 patients, including 36 premature babies, who cannot be evacuated, there are around 7,000 civilians displaced from their homes by the fighting and seeking refuge next to their facilities. “The situation in Al Shifa is inhumane,” Doctors Without Borders has warned through social networks.

Israel maintains the hospital complex under military siege, where it considers one of the main command posts of the Hamas militias to be hidden. In the last few hours, the Army has offered to send portable incubators and fuel for electrical generators, but neither the center’s management nor the World Health Organization (WHO) believe that safety guarantees are given for patients in the presence of snipers and armed drones near Al Shifa is at the center of the fighting, with Israeli tanks at its doors. According to the center’s director, Mohamad Abu Salmiyeh, the lives of 30 premature babies are in danger when the incubators do not work. Israeli military spokesmen also claim to have opened an evacuation route, which Palestinian health officials deny.

All hospitals in northern Gaza have stopped functioning, with the sole exception of Al Ahli. “They are out of service due to a lack of electricity, medical supplies, oxygen, food and water, in addition to shelling,” according to the UN Humanitarian Aid Coordination Office. Meanwhile, the WHO has insisted today that evacuating the hospital is an “impossible task.”

The WHO has reported 20 patient deaths at the center in the last 48 hours. The UN agency describes the evacuation of the Shifa health complex as an “impossible task.” The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has indicated that “the hospital must be protected” and has asked the Israeli authorities to carry out “less intrusive actions” in its surroundings.

Israel’s military spokesmen claim to have taken control of the main public buildings in the capital of Gaza – such as Parliament, ministries and police posts – which has become a devastated battlefield, from which more than a million people have fled. people since the start of the war. “Hamas has lost control of Gaza and its fighters have fled south,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday night.

4,600 children dead

An attack by Islamist militias on October 7 caused the death of some 1,200 people (three quarters of them civilians) in Israel and another 240 were kidnapped and taken to Gaza. Two-thirds of the Strip’s 2.3 million people have been displaced by the conflict, which has claimed the lives of at least 11,320 people in Gaza, including more than 4,600 children and 3,100 women, according to authorities. local health services of the Hamas Government. The same source maintains that 25 of the 35 hospitals in the Palestinian coastal territory have been out of service. In the northern area of ​​the enclave, where the Israeli military operation against Hamas is concentrated, there is only one center left capable of admitting the wounded.

The spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Asharf al Qidra, told the Reuters agency this Tuesday that there were dozens of decomposing bodies in the Al Shifa compound that could not be transferred abroad, as they could not count on the protection of the International Committee of the Red Cross. This humanitarian organization reiterated on Tuesday that hospitals are under the protection of international humanitarian law during times of war. “But if they hide healthy combatants or weapons depots, they may lose this protection,” highlighted an official from the organization.

In Gaza, in addition, about 80 Spaniards were expected to leave the Strip this Tuesday after the evacuation of 40 on Monday.

Three health workers from the Al Shifa hospital suture the head of a Palestinian girl injured by Israeli bombings without anesthesia. STRINGER (REUTERS)

