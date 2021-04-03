Once appointed in the BORM as Minister of Education and Culture, the Independent Union of Teachers (SIDI) has requested a meeting with María Isabel Campuzano, to know first-hand her intentions, especially about the ‘parental pin’ and the school check, and transmit the claims of SIDI: reduction of ratios, recovery of teaching hours of the 11/12 course, recovery of tutoring hours for all teachers, reducing administrative work, recovery of the class reduction for those over 55 years of age or stability of the interim collective.

Regarding the parental veto and its possible implementation, they recalled that SIDI has always been in favor of the faculty of the center who determines the decisions and content related to the PGA, “and we have always defended and will continue to defend the independence of this collegiate body, therefore, we cannot be in favor of anyone deciding on content or on decisions that from our point of view are exclusively the responsibility of the faculty” .

About him school checkThey believe that it would be de facto “the last straw for public centers, which are currently responsible for the cohesion of society.” Finally, they want to remind the counselor “that public officials should dedicate their efforts to reach a great national pact for education with the consensus of the entire educational community, an issue that has not happened even with the LOMLOE.”