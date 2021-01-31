Till the date, three vaccines are authorized in Europe: those developed by Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, and since last Friday, Oxford / AstraZeneca. Now the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) has published the Pharmacovigilance Report on COVID-19 Vaccines.

In this document, updated on January 12, the effects that the remedies have had in our country are collected. Until that day, 494,799 people had been vaccinated and 374 notifications of adverse impacts had been received, which is 79 for every 100,000 people.

No unknown reactions

The report points out that “it has not been identified in Spain no hitherto unknown potential adverse reactions that could be cause for concern. “ Likewise, it is noted that “the data presented include the notifications received in Spain of adverse events that occurred after vaccination against COVID-19 and suspected adverse reactions due to the vaccine cannot be considered. “

A 91% of adverse effects were reported by healthcare professionals, while the remaining 9% were made by non-health professional citizens. 83% of the notifications correspond to women, and 67% to people between 18 and 64 years old.

“The 374 notifications include 831 adverse event descriptor terms, since the same case can contain several terms, for example, a person may have developed injection site pain and fever after administration of the vaccine “, explains the AEMPS report.

Most common disorders

The The most common effects that have been reported are fever or malaise, followed by disorders of the nervous and gastrointestinal system. In addition, four cases of anaphylaxis were recorded: “All of them occurred in women who recovered or were in recovery after receiving the corresponding treatment. In three of the cases there was a personal history of an allergic reaction “.