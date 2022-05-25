It was May 8 or 9, 1992, Maria does not remember the precise day very well, but what she does have very much in mind are the words that her brother, Judge Giovanni Falcone, said to her when he went to visit her: “You have to Act soon against the mafia because democracy in our country is in danger.”

On May 23, two weeks after that gloomy premonition, Falcone himself, a symbol of the fight against organized crime in Italy, was assassinated in an attack by Cosa Nostra, the Sicilian mafia, in which his wife, the also magistrate Francesca Morvillo, and three of the agents of his escort.

Matteo Messina Denaro, capo of Cosa Nostra, has been wanted by Europol since 1993.

“The first episode of the attacks against our democracy was going to be the massacre of my brother, which was followed shortly after that of his partner, Judge Paolo Borsellino,” Maria Falcone, who today chairs the foundation that bears his name, responsible for guarding his memory.

That action with which the mafiosi blew up a section of the highway between Palermo and the Punta Raisi airport caused an earthquake in Italian society and marked a turning point in the fight against Cosa Nostra.

Three decades later, various events remember Falcone these days in Italy, where he is considered a “secular martyr” for his courage and ability to revolutionize the way of fighting organized crime, still today the great national cancer.

“With Falcone, Italy was first able to defeat Cosa Nostra and then put the other mafias in difficulty. It marked a historic moment in which Justice defeated the mafias while the State made anti-mafia laws that are still among the best in the world today”, explains French journalist Marcelle Padovani, author together with Falcone of the book Cosas de la Cosa Nostra, a reference work for which he conducted a series of interviews with the magistrate.

However, Padovani rejects the label of “saint” or “hero” for Falcone and considers him a “servant of the State, but not of an imaginary State that could be fantastic, but of the one that existed when he lived. That was the extraordinary strength” of him.

Falcone was killed in an attack ordered by capo Salvatore Riina. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/Sigma via Getty Images

It was precisely her ability to modernize the bases of the fight against organized crime that the reporter verified when she was invited to an act of the European Parliament in memory of Falcone:

“The European Parliament itself praised his figure and set the anti-mafia legislation that Italy carried out in those years as an example to be followed by all member countries.”

These laws were largely the result of the reflections of this magistrate from Palermo and of a reserved character who died at the age of 53.

“He managed to build the world of the anti-mafia,” Padovani points out. Falcone’s sister agrees that his great contribution was that he “invented a fight against the mafia starting from the base,” with “very careful” investigations that followed “dirty money” and led to justice collaborators beginning to appear among the members. of the Cosa Nostra clans.

Magistrate Giovani Falcone (second from left), with his group of bodyguards.

The creation of the National Antimafia Directorate was also the fruit of his intuition, still today the most important organization in the fight against organized crime in Italy and in which he was unable to disembark as he was assassinated earlier.

Despite the shadows that have surrounded the attack that ended his life, even thicker in the case of Borsellino’s death 57 days later, Padovani does not believe that a deviant part of the State was behind Falcone’s death.

“I am a little perplexed by the theories of alleged plots. There was an extraordinary trial against Falcone’s killers. They arrested and convicted everyone,” he recalls.

The last instigator of the murder was Salvatore ‘Totò’ Riina, capo dei capi of Cosa Nostra, responsible for the bloodiest stage of the Sicilian mafia and who was arrested the following year. Riina died in 2017 in the special area for inmates of a Parma hospital, after spending 24 years in 41 bis, the harsh prison regime contemplated for the heads of mafia clans, especially loved by Falcone.

Young people commemorate the 30th anniversary of the death of Judge Falcone. Photo: Alessandro FUCARINI / AFP

The imprint left by the murder of the judge in Sicilian society is palpable three decades later in people like Dario Riccobono. He was just a young man when the crime was committed, who, moreover, lived very close to him, since he lived with his family in Capaci, the town where the attack took place.

“It was our 9/11. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t remember what they were doing on May 23, 1992. It shook us all and made people demonstrate in the streets, fed up with the violence”, explains Ricobbono, who is part of the Addiopizzo collective, a movement of refusal to pay the pizzo, the tax charged by gangsters.

“We all feel some guilt that day and when Borsellino was later killed. They were normal people. They were not heroes, but we were the cowards. After the massacre, people understood which side they had to be on and that they had to take sides,” he says.

Thus, one of Falcone’s ambitions became a reality, the creation of a popular rejection movement against organized crime because, as he assured, “with the mafia the judiciary alone cannot end”. The moment in which another of his most famous quotes is fulfilled is not yet in sight on the horizon: “The mafia is not invincible. It is a human event and like all human events it has a beginning and will also have an end”.

The 30th anniversary of the Falcone attack, known in the country as the Capaci massacre, after the town where it took place and where Riccobono lived, was commemorated this Monday in Italy with various events, including the solemn ceremony held at the Foro Italico in Palermo and chaired by the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella.

After being welcomed with applause by the thousands of people gathered, Mattarella recalled how that tragic May 23 “the history of our Republic seemed to stop, as if suffocated by pain and fear.”

The President of the Republic made a mea culpa as the highest representative of the institutions by acknowledging that Falcone’s “prophetic” visions “were not always understood” when it came to fighting organized crime.

“Furthermore, in some cases they were hampered by Justice itself, which over time has overcome errors, knowing how to value them,” said the head of state.

His words were listened to with great interest by Maria Falcone, who took advantage of the occasion to leave a request to the Ministers of the Interior and of Justice, Luciana Lamorgese and Marta Cartabia, respectively, who were also present at the commemorative ceremony.

“Now only the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro is missing. When they catch him, I’ll toast you, ministers”, he told them, referring to the last great Cosa Nostra boss who has not yet been arrested and who has been wanted and captured for almost 30 years.

“The fight against the mafia rests on the shoulders of a giant named Giovanni Falcone. But I don’t like to call him a hero. He was a magistrate, a man who did his work, ”the sister and executor of his memory finally stated.

