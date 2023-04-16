Acapulco.- This time the hitmen They were not on a motorcycle or in a car to carry out their attack… they arrived in boat and they fled in boat “with an unknown direction”.

This Saturday afternoon, a cluster of armed men shot at a waiter in the narrow beachin acapulcopublishes the newspaper Excelsior.

He waiter stayed injured by bulletswas carried in ambulance to a hospital, but soon after they reported their death.

It was around 3:15 p.m. this Saturday, when triggermen who moved in a boatarrived at the narrow beach, and located their victima waiter (name not provided).

After stopping the boat and getting out of it, the gunmen reached the waiter and shot him, then ran back to the boat and escaped in an unknown direction.

That beach, as its name indicates, is small; is located in the area of ​​"the ravine"and near the Sinfonía del Mar auditoriumit is detailed.

Tourist service providers, restaurateurs and tourists witnessed the attack that occurred this Saturday.

previous attack

Excelsior also reports that in March other waiter of the restaurants of narrow beach was injured to gunshots by gunmen, he was taken to a hospitalbut could not resist the injuries, dying.