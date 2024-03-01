The loss of the venue for the 2027 Pan American Games, which had initially been assigned to Barranquilla, continues to generate reactions in the Atlantic capital. This Wednesday, a businessman from that city had requested measures against Panam Sports.

Businessman Samuel Tcherassi, owner of Epeka, requested the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce for measures against Panam Sports, with the intention that that entity return the 2.2 million dollars paid by the Barranquilla mayor's office.

It is worth remembering that Panam Sports withdrew its headquarters from Colombia due to “constant non-compliance” with payments. It had to transfer 4 million dollars on December 30 and the same amount on January 31. Neither of them were fulfilled.

Tcherassi requested to seize the accounts of Panam Sports, as well as the transmission and exploitation rights of said company over the Games.

“As an affected citizen and representing the collective interest, I will request the @sicsuper (Superintendence of Industry and Commerce) precautionary measures against Panam Sports for abuse of dominant position and unfair competition. Legal team is preparing a complaint to recover $2M, we will request the seizure of the Panam Sports brand,” Tcherassi explained.

The loss of the headquarters, in addition, generated a schism in the Ministry of Sports: the head of the portfolio, Astrid Bibiana Rodríguez, left office.

Bogotá March 8, 2023. The Minister of Sports, Astrid Rodriguez in an interview for El Tiempo. Photo: César Melgarejo / El Tiempo

The response of the SIC on the issue of Pan American Games

“The facts described will be evaluated in order to determine whether there is merit to initiate a preliminary investigation or a formal investigation.”

The SIC took note of the matter and responded to Tcherassi. For now, the issue is barely being studied, according to the letter revealed this Friday by the Hora Cero portal.

“The facts described will be evaluated in order to determine whether there is merit to initiate a preliminary investigation or a formal investigation for the alleged violation of the regime for the protection of free economic competition,” the letter says.

“Additionally, you are informed that the request for precautionary measures included in your complaint was transferred to the corresponding agency for its respective processing,” he adds.

Asunción and Lima are now the cities aspiring to host the fairs, which are scheduled from July 2 to 18. The new headquarters will be chosen on March 12. Colombia cannot aspire.

SPORTS

More Sports news