When the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC) he messes with football, football trembles. The SIC has been the only government entity that has managed to investigate and discover mismanagement and corruption in Colombian soccer.

For the first time in the country’s history, an official body verified that the directors of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) They made a premeditated trick to allow the resale of tickets for the matches of the Colombian National Team in the qualifying round for Russia 2018.

The multi-million dollar sanctions imposed by the SIC are a milestone. No entity, no other! Not the inoperative and politicized Ministry of Sports, not the Ministry of Labor, not the Prosecutor’s Office, which has become the one with the glasses, has been like the courageous and rigorous SIC, which confronted the tsars football and with evidence and testimonies showed that “they simulated a tender to set up a scheme that allowed the diversion of thousands of tickets to the black market”, in the worst corruption scandal in the history of the FCF.

Suspicions of the SIC

Now, the SIC returns to search computers, cell phones, balance sheets and soccer accounting books and soccer trembles again.

As we learned in EL TIEMPO, the SIC investigators collected material and information that proves or disproves the suspicions of a possible managerial manipulation, of a pact of leaders to pay only the minimum wage to players under 20 who are part of the Women’s League.

I don’t know if that is true, but nothing would seem strange to me, because before, sitting at the table of the assembly of the Dimayorthe presidents and owners of teams have agreed to work restrictions such as not hiring some players for having declared themselves free and going to other teams.

Colombian soccer has been managed like a farm in which the gamonal does not respect the worker. And that’s not the worst. It was learned that at the Dimayor table, years ago, the directors sat down like heads of a family to solve our “thing” and vetoed and prohibited the “toads” who sued for collecting their salary debts, the “dog washers” ‘ who wanted to participate in a strike and ‘traitors’ who waited for their contracts to expire, declared themselves free agents and went to another team.

A very senior executive told me that if the SIC were looking for that ‘salary cartelization’ with the under-20 soccer players, then “we are very calm, because that is not true, because that does not happen”.

However, I spoke with another expert source in women’s football and he told me that the SIC looking for that can find other things, such as tax evasion and double hiring.

According to the source, “the women’s soccer commission at the time evaluated that in college soccer in the United States, the personal development goal of many of the players, with studies and master’s degrees, professional players are not hired, that is, they have received a payment, that they had an employment contract, and what was done was to give them a subsidy”.

And he added: “What may be happening is that they kept that contract on the table and another one is being agreed under the table and that’s how they evade parafiscal taxes, social security, etc.” Plop!

There is a reality. The women’s soccer league in Colombia is a tournament that, despite the name and the time it takes place, is in many aspects semi-professional and, under that pretext, you can cook things that smell bad.

The SIC is the only entity that has scared football. Today he investigates it again, and then football trembles again.

Meluk tells him



GABRIEL MELUK

Sports Editor

