The Colombians Leidy Chica and Edilson Chica They won the gold medal in the event on Thursday Boccia BC4, after beating the Hong Kong natives in the mixed pairs final Cheung Yuen and Leung Yuk Wing.

It was a brilliant performance for the Colombian brother pair in Boccia BC4, a category designed for para-athletes without brain disabilities who can throw the ball without any assistance.

Leidy Chica and Edilson Chica They were dominant in the final of a sport in which the team’s ball must be left as close as possible to the well-known ‘Jack’, a white ball in the game.

The Colombian brothers, in the middle of a stage with several compatriots, defeated the pair of Hong Kong to win gold in Paris. It is the fifth gold medal for our country’s delegation in Paris, where they have made a historic performance after surpassing the three gold medals won in Tokyo 2020.

This is not the first medal that the little brothers have won. Leidy He won the bronze medal in Boccia BC4 individual. Edilson won silver in the same discipline for men.

Leidy Girl

