THE FISHERIES SECTOR, not only of sinaloa but of the whole country, began the year with certainty, at least with regard to the commercialization of the Ecuadorian shrimp. The president of the Republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorassumed the commitment not to allow the import of Ecuadorian shrimp without tariffs. The country’s president himself assures that the decision has already been made known to his similar Ecuadorwhich meets the demand of the fishing sector for Mexicoespecially that of the high seas, which receives the ravages of a decrease in production and the increase in the cost of fishing inputs.

WHEN EVERYTHING WAS THOUGHT OVER in this season, the bay fishermen in the north of sinaloa they began to catch more shrimp. The rebound in the production of crustacean was reflected at the end of December, so many already smiled with their families in this Christmas and New Year. And they didn’t give one. From the meager production they now fish up to 40 kilos per boat, what already paints to cover the expenses and they have left for the soft drinks. They say that the president of the Federation of Fishing Cooperatives Siglo XXI, Jose Alfonso Chaparro, He is already under less pressure after that good news.

THE VEDA OF KHAKI SHRIMP in Angostura finally it’s over, officially the fishermen have already entered the waters in search of the crustaceanHowever, they ran into a very bleak picture, and nothing close to the expectation with which they started. to say of Francisco Soberanes Mejia, president of the Cooperative “Fishermen of Angostura”, the first day the catch was summed up to 30 kilos, when the vision was to reach a minimum of 80 kilos per day. A worrying beginning is seen for this sector, because the persimmon shrimp fishery was the hope of the people of Angosture.

YOU WILL HAVE TO VERIFY WITH THE MANAGER of the Federation of Fishing Cooperatives of guasave if finally the support of the bienpesca to all the men of the sea who were waiting to receive the 7 thousand 200 pesosWell, the commitment is that this matter would be resolved last week. Raul Leal Felix He commented that those who were missing were few, less than 5 percent of the union members, because according to him there were details such as entering incorrect data, which caused their cards to get stuck, but it is assumed that this would already be in the past. Will be?